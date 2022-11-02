The Last of Us series is coming to HBO in January.

The network shared a poster and premiere date, Jan. 15, 2023, for the post-apocalyptic drama Wednesday.

The Last of Us is based on the popular Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a zombie-like outbreak.

The poster shows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) on the move and teases the Cordyceps fungus, which transforms human hosts into creatures known as the Infected.

Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge and Anna Torv also have roles.

HBO released a teaser trailer for the series in September.

The Last of Us is written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Druckmann wrote and directed the Last of Us video game, which was released in 2013 and followed by the 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part II.

Pascal and Ramsey previously starred in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Pascal played Oberyn Martell, while Ramsey portrayed Bella Mormont.

Pascal also stars as the title character on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.