'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
UPI News Service, 11/02/2022
The Last of Us series is coming to HBO in January.
The network shared a poster and premiere date, Jan. 15, 2023, for the post-apocalyptic drama Wednesday.
The Last of Us is based on the popular Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a zombie-like outbreak.
The poster shows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) on the move and teases the Cordyceps fungus, which transforms human hosts into creatures known as the Infected.
