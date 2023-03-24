The L Word: Generation Q won't return for a fourth season on Showtime.

Deadline reported Thursday that Showtime has canceled the drama series after three seasons.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken confirmed the cancellation by retweeting the news.

The L Word: Generation Q was a sequel series to The L Word, which had a six-season run on Showtime from 2004 to 2009. The series followed the personal and professional lives of an LGBTQ group of friends in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Sepideh Moafi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni and Rosanny Zayas starred.

Sources told Deadline and Variety that Showtime is developing a new reboot of the original L Word series with Chaiken.

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 concluded in January.

Showtime announced the same month that it will be integrated into Paramount+ this year and rebranded as Paramount+ on Showtime. No Showtime series has been renewed since the announcement.