'The L Word: Generation Q' canceled, new reboot in the works
UPI News Service, 03/24/2023
The L Word: Generation Q won't return for a fourth season on Showtime.
Deadline reported Thursday that Showtime has canceled the drama series after three seasons.
Series creator Ilene Chaiken confirmed the cancellation by retweeting the news.
The L Word: Generation Q was a sequel series to The L Word, which had a six-season run on Showtime from 2004 to 2009. The series followed the personal and professional lives of an LGBTQ group of friends in Los Angeles.
