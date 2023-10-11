A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Iron Claw.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Wednesday featuring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. The film explores the true story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers whose tragedies outside of the ring became known as the "Von Erich curse."

The trailer shows brothers Kevin (Efron), Kerry (White), David (Harris Dickinson) and Mike Von Erich (Stanley Simons) create a wrestling dynasty in the 1960s at the behest of their father, former wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).

The siblings find success in the ring but the trailer hints at their personal tragedies.

A24 previously shared a first-look photo for the film.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters Dec. 22.

The film will be Efron's first since The Greatest Beer Run Ever, released in September 2022. White stars on the Hulu series The Bear.