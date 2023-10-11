The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. The film explores the true story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers whose tragedies outside of the ring became known as the "Von Erich curse."
The trailer shows brothers Kevin (Efron), Kerry (White), David (Harris Dickinson) and Mike Von Erich (Stanley Simons) create a wrestling dynasty in the 1960s at the behest of their father, former wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).
The siblings find success in the ring but the trailer hints at their personal tragedies.
