The Instigators is an action comedy written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean and directed by Doug Liman. Damon previously collaborated with Liman on his 2002 film The Bourne Identity.
The film hails from Artists Equity, Studio 8 and The Walsh Company, with Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh and Alison Winter as producers.
The Instigators follows Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck), a desperate father and an ex-con who reluctantly team up to rob a corrupt politician. When the heist goes wrong, the pair are engulfed in chaos, pursued by police, backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.
"Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture -- or worse," an official description reads.
