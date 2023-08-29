Depp starred as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star who develops a relationship with Tedros (The Weekend), a nightclub owner with a sordid past.
The show made headlines due to its explicit content and allegations of a toxic work environment.
Variety confirmed the cancellation.
"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," an HBO rep said in a statement. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible works."
Season 1 concluded July 2 after five episodes, down from its originally planned six-episode run.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.