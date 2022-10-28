The Hills: New Beginnings alum Kaitlynn Carter is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old television personality is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her partner, Kristopher Brock.

Carter shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"baby girl," she captioned the post.

Sports Illustrated model Katrina Scott and Linda Thompson, a songwriter and the mother of Carter's ex-husband Brody Jenner, were among those to congratulate Carter in the comments.

"Love you guys!!! Can't wait to meet her!" Scott wrote.

"Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother... I'm so happy for you!!" Thompson said.

Carter and Brock already have a 13-month-old son, Rowan Carter. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2020.

Carter starred in The Hills reboot and sequel series The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired for two seasons on MTV. The show was canceled in January.