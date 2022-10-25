Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The trailer features Dave Bautista, as Drax, and Pom Klementieff , as Mantis, traveling to Earth to kidnap Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for series protagonist Star-Lord, who is portrayed by Chris Pratt

James Gunn, who directed the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, returned to direct the special.

Earlier this year Gunn told Radio Times "the 'Holiday Special' is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," adding "it's totally ridiculous and every day we can't believe that we're making it."

Gunn tweeted the new trailer with the message "Our holiday gift to you - 11.25.22- only on Disney+"