Gerry Turner will star in the first-ever season of The Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor.

ABC introduced Turner, a 71-year-old widower and grandfather from Indiana, in a teaser for The Golden Bachelor on Monday.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana," according to a press release.

"He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974 and has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife, who died in 2017. He also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

"Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years," the press release reads.

The Golden Bachelor will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, who replaced Chris Harrison as permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2021.

The series will premiere on ABC in the fall.