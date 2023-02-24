The '80s are over. You may have known that already but on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, the decade was in full swing. Now the network has announced that the show's tenth season will be its last.

A Deadline report suggests that network TV shows will continue to have fewer long-term renewals considering the current state of the business. As The Goldbergs is the longest-running live-action network TV sitcom, it could be one of the last of a dying breed.

But it's also possible the show's producers may have found it difficult to move forward without two of the show's most significant characters.

The Goldbergs was created by Adam Goldberg, inspired by his own family trying to navigate life in the days of MTV and Reagan. It is narrated by Patton Oswalt and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, who is also the show's executive producer.

Original cast members Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, and Hayley Orrantia will be joined in Season 10 by Isabella Gomez.

George Segal , who played Albert "Pops" Solomon, the family's grandfather, died in 2021 after complications from heart surgery. Former cast member Jeff Garlin , who played the family patriarch Murray Goldberg, exited after numerous allegations of misconduct and was killed off on the show.

He denies any wrongdoing and his split from The Goldbergs after nine seasons was said to be a mutual decision, although it was revealed his on-set behavior had been investigated for at least three years.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade," McLendon-Covey said in a release."I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member."

She added, "And thanks to all our fans (theGoldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full...But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."

The series finale airs on May 3.