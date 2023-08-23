HBO is teasing The Gilded Age Season 2.

The network shared a teaser trailer and premiere date for the season Wednesday featuring Carrie Coon

The Gilded Age is a period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The series take place during the Gilded Age in 1880s New York City.

The teaser shows new money Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) go to war with the old money doyennes of New York society.

The cast also includes Morgan Spector as Bertha's husband George Russell, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon as socialite sisters Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, Louisa Jacobson as their niece Marian Brook, and Denee Benton as Agnes' secretary Peggy Scott.

"The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian's friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?" an official synopsis reads.

The Gilded Age originally premiered on HBO in January 2022. The show returns for Season 2 on Oct. 29.