Netflix has announced the cast for its series The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen is inspired by the 2019 film of the same name, written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery.

Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. He also will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer.

Ritchie previously collaborated with Jones on the 2000 film Snatch.

"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement. "I'm trilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

James will play Eddie Horniman, "the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile -- only to discover that it's sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe."

News of James' casting broke Thursday.

Scodelario is known for playing Teresa in the Maze Runner movies and Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, while Esposito portrayed Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.