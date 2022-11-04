Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. He also will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer.
Ritchie previously collaborated with Jones on the 2000 film Snatch.
"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement. "I'm trilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."
James will play Eddie Horniman, "the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile -- only to discover that it's sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe."
News of James' casting broke Thursday.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Scodelario is known for playing Teresa in the Maze Runner movies and Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, while Esposito portrayed Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.