The final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, shows Keanu Reeves, who plays the titular character in the franchise being chased and hunted down by seemingly everyone. In the highly stylized video, set to a reworked version of the Nas song "Got Yourself A Gun," Wick is shown both creating and avoiding mayhem around the globe.

Lionsgate has dubbed this "Wick Week," dropping more hints and clues about the movie until releasing the trailer on Thursday. Chad Stahelski returns to the director's chair and this trailer is an update from the one released last November.

We first see Laurence Fishburne's character, the Bowery King, holding out a suit jacket for the beleaguered anti-hero, and asking '42 regular, wasn't it?'" Then, after more global visuals, the trailer cuts to Ian McShane's character saying, "And so it begins."

It then moves through scenes of a global path of violence in which Wick must outshoot and outmaneuver his opponents, The High Table. Though his weaponry and that of those looking to kill him are impressive, at the very end of the trailer, it's a dog that comes to Wick's aid in a timely fashion by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Stahelski, the stuntman turned director, who worked with Reeves and the Wachowski sisters on the Matrix films said they are the inspiration for much of the style and feel of the Wick movies.

When asked how the directing sisters informed his work, Stahelski told Wired, "Attention to detail, world-building, and having ideas as nourishment in your entertainment. That exists in John Wick 4 too-the idea of freedom, the idea of choice with rules and consequences. How are you trying to break out of the system? John Wick has got a cool thing because everyone is bad. They're bad people. But they're also super moral and ethical. Well, not even ethical, but there's a code. You root for John Wick."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters March 24.

Watch the trailer below: