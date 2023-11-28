Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Crown Season 6, Part 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the final episodes of the historical drama series Tuesday.

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

Season 6, Part 1 covered the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in 1997, with Part 2 to take the series from the late 1990s into the 2000s.

Imelda Staunton plays the queen, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The photos feature the queen (Staunton) and Philip (Pryce), William (McVey) and Harry (Ford), and William with Kate (Bellamy).

Part 2 will feature the queen's Golden Jubilee, Charles' wedding to Camilla, and the romance between William and Kate.

Season 6, Part 1 was released Nov. 16.

Netflix announced in July 2020 that The Crown will end with Season 6.