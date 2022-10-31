'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
UPI News Service, 10/31/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 5.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Imelda Staunton.
The Crown is a historical drama exploring the life and reign of British Queen Elizabeth II. Staunton takes over the role from Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth in Seasons 1-2, and Olivia Colman, who portrayed the queen in Seasons 3-4.
The new teaser shows the queen reflect on "constancy," "stability" and "duty" as moments from the present season (Staunton) and past seasons (Foy and Colman) are shown.
