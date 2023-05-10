The Crowded Room is inspired by the Daniel Keyes book The Minds of Billy Milligan. The series is created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and executive produced by Goldsman and Holland.
The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.
"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation," an official synopsis reads.
