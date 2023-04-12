Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Colin Woodell.

The Continental is a prequel spinoff series to the John Wick film franchise starring Keanu Reeves. The new show explores how Winston Scott came to be the proprietor of The Continental hotel in the 1970s.

Woodell plays a young version of Scott, portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies.

Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Nhung Kate also star.

The series follows Winston (Scott) "as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne," according to an official synopsis.

The Continental is written by Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward. The miniseries will consist of three episodes. Albert Hughes will direct the first and last episode and Charlotte Brandstom will direct the second.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres on Peacock in September.

The fourth and most recent John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 4, opened in theaters in March.

In addition, the John Wick spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will open in theaters in June 2024.