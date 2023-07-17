The Chosen -- a popular historical drama about Jesus Christ -- has been granted a waiver to continue filming despite the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We'll continue shooting on Monday," the show's Twitter feed said Sunday, the same night the series had its world broadcast TV premiere on The CW after it streamed on Netflix.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the series, which is now cleared to resume filming its fourth season in Utah.

Deadline said The Chosen is the first production to be granted a waiver because it is made independently without a major studio behind it.

The show's creator, Dallas Jenkins, took to Instagram Saturday to plead his case for a waiver.

"We've submitted all the requested paperwork immediately. We fit all qualifications for an exemption. You have our application for it," Jenkins wrote.

"Every day that goes by without your response costs us hundreds of thousands of dollars while your actors are stuck in Utah.We're the good guys; we've treated your actors well. Please take the few minutes to approve our application so your actors can get back to work getting paid for the last two weeks of a season they want to finish."

More than 160,000 performers agreed to stop working Friday morning as they demand a fair portion of the profits from streaming and better working conditions. They also want clear rules regarding the use of their likenesses and artificial intelligence.