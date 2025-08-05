'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
UPI News Service, 08/05/2025
Sony Pictures is previewing The Choral, a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I.
ADVERTISEMENT
The preview released Tuesday shows the Ramsden, Yorkshire Choral Society struggling to continue as many men leave to fulfill their "patriotic duty" in 1916.
"They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Fiennes) -- driven, uncompromising and recently returned from a career in Germany," an official synopsis reads. "As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.