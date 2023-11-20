South Korean boy band The Boyz is back with new music.The K-pop group released the album Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense and a music video for the song "Watch It" on Monday.The "Watch It" video shows the members of The Boyz preside over a "Wingz Express" shop selling jewelry and other valuables.Phantasy Pt. 2 also features the songs "Rat in the Trap," "Honey," "Bad Luck," "Crying & Laughter," and "Escape," which The Boyz teased in a video last week.Phantasy Pt. 2 is a follow-up to Phantasy Pt. 1: Christmas in August, which The Boyz released in August. Pt. 1 features the single "Lip Gloss."The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.In other K-pop news, NewJeans and Stray Kids performed and won awards Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards.