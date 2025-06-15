'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
UPI News Service, 06/15/2025
The Boys star Erin Moriarty has announced on Instagram she is suffering from Graves' disease.
"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine," Moriarty, 30, posted this weekend.
"My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease," she explained.
"Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It's been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. [Expletive]'s hard enough as is."
The actress' other credits include Blood Father, Jessica Jones, True Detective and Captain Fantastic.
