The Boys star Erin Moriarty has announced on Instagram she is suffering from Graves' disease.

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine," Moriarty, 30, posted this weekend.

"My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease," she explained.

"Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It's been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. [Expletive]'s hard enough as is."

The actress' other credits include Blood Father, Jessica Jones, True Detective and Captain Fantastic.