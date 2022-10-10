'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
UPI News Service, 10/10/2022
Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Boys Season 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Video shared photos for the season Monday featuring new cast members Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry.
The photos show Heyward and Curry in costume as their characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker. The characters are both "supes," or humans with superhuman powers.
Heyward is known for playing Tamika Ward on Orange is the New Black and Demetria Barnes on Delilah. Curry portrayed Emma Hill on The Following, Dot Everest on The Tick and Katherine Solomon on The Lost Symbol.
The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series of the same name. The series follows The Boys, a team of vigilantes, as they take on a group of corrupt superheroes.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.