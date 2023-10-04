"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," an official synopsis reads.
In the featurette, Clooney shares how The Boys in the Boat is about "strong, tough kids" pushing through adversity.
"They're rowing because it's the only way they could stay in college," the actor says. "The stakes were much higher for them, and it gave them an edge."
The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.
The film mark's Clooney's first project as a director since the 2021 film The Tender Bar.
