Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Wednesday.

The Final Chapters is a sequel series to the 1999 film The Best Man and its 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday. The original film followed Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), an author who serves as the best man in his friend Lance Sullivan's (Morris Chestnut) wedding.

The new series reunites original cast members Diggs, Chestnut, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa and Regina Hall.

In The Final Chapters, Harper (Diggs), Lance (Chestnut) and their friends reunite for Quentin Spivey's (Howard) wedding.

"The series will catch up with Harper, Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Quentin, Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall), and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance," an official description reads.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is created and directed by The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday director Malcolm D. Lee, who also serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner with Dayna Lynne North. The series premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.