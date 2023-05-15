'The Bear' remodels, hires new staff in Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 05/15/2023
FX released the trailer for Season 2 of The Bear on Monday. All 10 episodes premiere June 22 on Hulu.
After taking over The Original Beef sandwich shop, Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has big plans. Remodeling will take at least six months.
Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) interviews new staff members and finds not everyone is cut out for the kitchen, or working for a female chef. There are also plenty of shots of new confections Carmy and Sydney add to the menu.
