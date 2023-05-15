FX released the trailer for Season 2 of The Bear on Monday. All 10 episodes premiere June 22 on Hulu.

After taking over The Original Beef sandwich shop, Carmy Berzatto ( Jeremy Allen White ) has big plans. Remodeling will take at least six months.

Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) interviews new staff members and finds not everyone is cut out for the kitchen, or working for a female chef. There are also plenty of shots of new confections Carmy and Sydney add to the menu.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson also return. Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon will recur.

The Bear Season 1 premiered June 23, 2022 and FX renewed it July 14. FX set the date for Season 2's premiere on May 9.

FX also announced additional premiere dates on Monday. What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 premieres July 15.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18. Reservation Dogs Season 3 premieres Aug. 2.

Archer Season 14 premieres Aug. 30 and will be the animated comedy's final season. Previously, FX confirmed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 premieres June 7 and The Full Monty on June 14.