HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS 'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei

UPI News Service, 12/20/2023



ABC is introducing The Bachelor Season 28 contestants. ADVERTISEMENT On Wednesday, the network gave a glimpse of the 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei. Graziadei was named the new Bachelor in August. The 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pa., was the runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 20 starring Charity Lawson. "As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life," a press release reads. The Season 28 contestants include: Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, Canada Daisy, 26, a marketing director from Becker, Minn. Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J. Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas Jenn, 25, a physician assistant from student from Miami, Fla. Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Sante Fe, N.M. Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio Kelsey A., a junior project manager from New Orleans Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii Alexandra "Lexi," 23, 30 a digital strategist from Atlanta Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C. Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Canada Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla. Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Canada Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla. Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I. Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif. Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga. Lea previously met Graziadei during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special. The Bachelor Season 28 will premiere Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. << PRIOR STORY

Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to second child: 'He's here!'



Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.

ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT

















































Page generated Wed Dec 20, 2023 14:19 pm in 3.4301900863647 seconds



