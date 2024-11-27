Thanksgiving weekend offers ample time to unwind, and many like to spend the long weekend watching holiday specials and films.

There are, after all, plenty of options. Gladiator and Wicked are both out now, leading many to participate in "Glicked," similar to 2023's "Barbenheimer" when Barbie and Oppenheimer were released. Moana 2, which is expected to take the box office by storm, is also playing in theaters.

And, of course, there is holiday favorite, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, streaming on AppleTV+. The 25-minute movie, which debuted in 1973, follows what happens when Peppermint Patty hosts Thanksgiving.

Here are five other options, including holiday classics and new films and documentaries.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

Chli¶e, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix will also star in the parade.

The parade stream Thursday on NBC or Peacock at 8:30 a.m. EST, with a replay following at 2 p.m. on NBC.

'National Dog Show Presented by Purina'

This annual show will be hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei. Last year's showcase crowned a Sealyham Terrier the winner.

"He's so well-balanced and he loves to show," said his handler Margery Good. "I loved seeing him have his celebratory dinner."

The National Dog Show will air Thursday at noon on NBC.

'The Piano Lesson'

This Netflix film follows the fate of a hand-carved piano, and is based on the August Wilson Play. Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler star.

"The Piano Lesson explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence," an official synopsis reads. "Revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy."

The Piano Lesson streams on Netflix Friday.

'Beatles 64'

The documentary explores how Beatlemania overtook many Americans following the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr give interviews for the film and David Tedeschi directed.

"When we came, it was quite shortly after Kennedy being assassinated. Maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow," McCartney said in a preview.

Beatles '64 streams on Disney+ Friday.

'Nutcrackers'

In Nutcrackers, Ben Stiller portrays Mike who is in over his head with four nephews to care for.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson and Atlas Janson.

Nutcrackers premieres on Hulu Friday.