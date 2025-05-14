Netflix is previewing Tyler Perry's upcoming film, Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd.

Henson portrays single mother Janiyah, whose young daughter is sick. When they are evicted from their home, Janiyah tries to cash her check but inadvertently holds up her bank instead, initiating a stand-off.

"I didn't mean to do this. Something inside of me broke," she says in the trailer, released Wednesday.

Taylor portrays a sympathetic police officer, while Shepherd plays the "bank teller who meets Janiyah on the worst day of her life."

"She's just trying to survive, just trying to be a great mother to her daughter, and then the circumstances in her life cause her to be in this situation. I think that a lot of people around, no matter if you're a Black woman or not, will be able to relate to that feeling of, 'I'm at my last straw,'" Perry told Netflix's Tudum.