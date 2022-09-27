Reality TV star Teresa Giudice and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during Monday's Elvis Presley-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

"I've had so much fun with Pasha. This is something I've always wanted to do and I finally did it," Guidice said after she and Pashkov danced to "All Shook Up," then learned they would not be returning for another week of competition.

They were the second couple to get the boot from the show after Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd were cut in last week's season premiere.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror ball trophy are fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev.

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; CODA actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Charlie's Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette with Val Chmerkovskiy.