Teresa Giudice says she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement with her new husband, Louie Ruelas.

The 50-year-old television personality confirmed as much during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, which was filmed at BravoCon.

Giudice, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, attended BravoCon with WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and cast members from the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives stars fielded questions from the audience, including a person who asked Giudice if she took Cohen's advice and got a prenup with Ruelas.

"No," Giudice responded. "True love."

Giudice said on WWHL in February that she and Ruelas has no plans to get a prenup and said the same at the RHONJ Season 12 reunion in May.

"It's between Louie and I. It's going to be our decision," she said. "It's nobody's business."

Giudice then reiterated how her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, had her sign a prenup a week before their wedding.

"It's shameful 'cause when you get married, you get married for love," she said.

Giudice and Ruelas married in New Jersey in August.

Giudice has four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice.