The teen and adult casts of the Showtime thriller, Yellowjackets, are set to compete on Sunday's season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud.Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Warren Kole, Tawney Cypress and Lauren Ambrose will match wits with Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kevin Alves.Both teams of stars are competing on the ABC game show to raise money for GLAAD.The episode will be available for streaming on Monday.Comedian Steve Harvey is the show's host.