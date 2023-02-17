The critically acclaimed Apple+ TV show, Ted Lasso is heading into its last season a bittersweet moment for its avid fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is something sweet about the end -- a new ice cream flavor inspired by the show.

Ted Lasso producers and Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream collaborated on the Biscuits with the Boss flavor that is being released before the show's Season 3 premiere on March 15.

It's a combination of shortbread cookie crumbles and a salted butter sweet cream ice cream that reflects Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his love of baking.

"WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH TED LASSO!," the caption on Jeni's post introducing the new flavor read. "Biscuits with the Boss drops Thursday, March 2 (right on time to enjoy with Ted Lasso season 3)."

Despite multiple 2022 Emmy wins - Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein for Best Actor and Supporting Actor, and for Best Comedy and Best Direction of a Comedy, Ted Lasso producers announced the upcoming third season would be the show's last.

The comedy follows American football coach Lasso, who was recruited to coach AFC Richmond, a British soccer team.

In the show's first season, Lasso used his culinary skills to create shortbread cookies hoping to impress Richmond's tough owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddington). It worked.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The ice cream will be available for a limited time starting on March 2 both online and at Jeni's Scoop Shops.

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.