The cast of the hit Apple+ TV show Ted Lasso is set to meet with President Joe Biden Monday to discuss mental health, the White House announced.

Jason Sudeikis and other members of the cast will discuss how important mental health is to your overall health, the announcement said.

The Biden administration has made mental health a priority in the president's Unity agenda, with a goal to train more providers, make mental healthcare affordable and accessible, and make communities safer.

That extends to online communities where people are often bullied and ostracized. During Biden's time in the White House, almost $500 million has been spent to expand the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which helps those experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis.

"Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to 'believe,'" Apple TV+ said in a press release.

The series is now in its third and final season according to the show's creators. The story of an American football coach using his upbeat philosophies to unite a British soccer club has won numerous awards including two Emmys for Best Comedy Actor for Sudeikis and two for Best Comedy.