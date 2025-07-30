The Good Place actor Ted Danson and his wife, Parenthood actress Mary Steenburgen, are set to receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony.

They will be honored Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Bob Hope Award is described by the Television Academy "one of the highest honors presented" which acknowledges media professionals who "exemplify Bob Hope's decades-long altruism and positive impact on society," a press release states.

Both Danson and Steenburgen have advocated for causes close to their hearts, independently and as a couple.

Danson co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987 which ultimately became part of Oceana, and he has been involved with the ASPCA, Climate U.S. PAC, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Malaria No More and Young Storytellers.

Steenburgen has aligned herself with Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana.

Together, the couple created Angels at Risk with Susie Spain to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, and they have previously been acknowledged for their allyship in the LGTBQ+ community.

The show will broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.