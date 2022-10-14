Turner Classic Movies announced Friday it will schedule an Angela Lansbury tribute in November. The 24 hour marathon of Lansbury's movies will air Nov. 21.

Lansbury died Oct. 11 at age 96. Earlier Friday Broadway announced it would dim the lights in Lansbury's honor on Saturday.

The TCM marathon begins at 6:15 a.m. EST with National Velvet. Lansbury plays Elizabeth Taylor's sister in the film.

At 8:30 a.m. comes the 1948 The Three Musketeers, starring Lansbury as Queen Anne. At 10:45, TCM will play Tenth Avenue Angel also from 1948.

At noon, TCM will play If Winter Comes from 1947. At 2 p.m. TCM plays 1962's All Fall Down and 1964's Dear Heart at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., TCM screens 1946's The Harvey Girls, in which Lansbury plays a wild west showgirl. At 8 p.m., 1962's The Manchurian Candidate screens, in which Lansbury plays the mother of a brainwashed Korean War veteran, earning her third Oscar nomination.

At 10:15 p.m., Lansbury's first movie role in the 1944 remake of Gaslight, for which she earned an Oscar nomination, screens. At 12:15 a.m. 1945's The Picture of Dorian Gray, for which Lansbury earned another Oscar nomination playing Dorian's love interest, actor/singer Sybil Vane.

The marathon concludes with a 2:15 a.m. showing of 1951's Kind Lady and 3:45 a.m. showing of 1982's Sweeney Todd adaptation.