Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, followed by Charli XCX 's Brat at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Bon Jovi's Forever at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ateez's Golden Hour: Part 1 at No. 6, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Shaboozey's Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going at No. 9 and Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 10.