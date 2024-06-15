Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh consecutive week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is ATEEZ's Golden Hour: Part 1, followed by Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Shaboozey's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 7, Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 8, Gunna's One of Wun at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 10.