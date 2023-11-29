Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023.

Spotify announced Swift, 33, as its Global Top Artist of the Year on Wednesday.

Swift, who released Midnights in October 2022 and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023, had 26.1 billion global streams this year.

The singer is followed by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.

Swift celebrated the news on social media, calling it the "the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me."

"Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday-holiday gift you could've given me. We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious," she wrote.

Swift also marked the honor by releasing her song "You're Losing Me (From the Vault" on streaming services.

Swift kicked off her Eras world tour in March and performed her final 2023 show of the tour Sunday. She will resume the tour in 2024.

