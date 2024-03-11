Taylor Swift will tease the acoustic songs from the Disney+ version of her Eras Tour concert film this week.

The 34-year-old singer announced Monday on Good Morning America that she will give a sneak peek of the songs beginning Tuesday on the ABC morning program.

"Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour, my version," Swift said. "Don't miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour chronicles Swift's Eras world tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and resumed this February.

The concert film opened in theaters in October 2023 and started streaming in December on Swift's birthday.

Disney+ announced in February that it will release Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) featuring four songs not included in the original video-on-demand release.

A trailer for the film released last week shows that one of the new songs is "Maroon."

UPI said in its review of the original film that the movie captures Swift's brilliance as a performer.