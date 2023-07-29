Pop star Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 3, Swift's Midnights at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Lover at No. 6, SZA's SOS at No. 6, Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape at No. 8, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse at No. 9 and Swift's Folklore at No. 10.