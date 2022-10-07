Taylor Swift has unveiled the full track list for her album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer shared the final five song titles from the album late Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

The new titles include Track 1, "Lavender Haze," Track 5, "You're on Your Own," Track 10, "Labyrinth," Track 12, "Sweet Nothing," and Track 1, "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey. Del Rey is the only artist to be featured on the album.

Midnights also features the tracks "Maroon," "Anti-Hero," "You're On Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Vigilante [Expletive]," "Bejeweled," "Karma" and "Mastermind."

Swift discussed "Lavender Haze" in a video on Instagram, saying she first "happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze'" while watching Mad Men.

"It turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow -- and I thought that was really beautiful," the singer said.

"And I guess theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud," she added. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years: we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Swift will release Midnights on Oct. 21.