Taylor Swift has released her highly-anticipated album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter released the album Friday alongside lyric videos for several songs.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is a rerecorded version of Swift's 2010 album Speak Now. The new version features rerecorded versions of "Back to December," "The Story of Us" and other hit singles, along with six previously unreleased "from the vault" songs, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Hayley Williams.

In addition, Swift updated the lyrics to the Speak Now song "Better Than Revenge," rumored to be inspired by Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas moving on with actress Camilla Belle.

In the original version, Swift included the lines "She's not a saint and she's not what you think, she's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress, whoa." Since the song's release, some have accused Swift of slut-shaming with the lyrics.

In the rerecorded version, Swift updated the "mattress" line to "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches, whoa."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is Swift's third rerecorded album following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), both released in 2021.

Swift celebrated Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s release in a post on Instagram.

"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20," Swift wrote. "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," she said. "For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."