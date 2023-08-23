Taylor Swift and Amazon are teasing the re-recorded version of her song "Look What You Made Me Do."

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the series Wilderness on Wednesday featuring "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)."

The song and its lyrics set the mood for Wilderness, a new drama based on the B.E. Jones novel. The show follows Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a couple whose relationship is torn apart after Will's betrayal.

"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will's bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv's fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas," an official synopsis reads.

"For Will, it's a chance to make amends; for Liv, it's a very different prospect -- a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge."

Wilderness is created by Marnie Dickens and directed by So Young Kim. The series premieres Sept. 15 on Prime Video.

The original version of "Look What You Made Me Do" appears on Swift's 2017 album, Reputation.

Swift will release a re-recorded version of her album 1989 in October.