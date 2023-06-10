Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend, unseating Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time off of the top perch after a 12-week run.

One Thing at a Time is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday, followed by Lil Durk's Almost Healed at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Lover at No. 6, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 9 and Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously: The Album at No. 10.