Concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Exorcist: Believer with $11 million, followed by Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie at No. 3 with $7 million, Saw X at No. 4 with $5.7 and The Creator at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Haunting in Venice with $2.052 million, The Blind at No. 7 with $2.023 million, The Nun II at No. 8 with $1.6 million, The Equalizer 3 at No. 9 with $960,000 and Dumb Money at No. 10 with $920,000.