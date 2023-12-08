Taylor Swift's Eras tour has set a new record with over $1 billion in gross ticket sales.

Pollstar said in a press release Friday that the tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion in 2023, with 4.35 million tickets sold to 60 shows.

The Eras tour is the first tour in history to reach the billion-dollar milestone.

The tour was Pollstar's No. 1 worldwide tour in 2023 and also topped the North American tour chart.

In addition, Eras tour merchandise earned an approximate $200 million in 2023, while the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film has grossed $250 million in worldwide ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Pollstar estimates that Eras tour ticket sales will reach $1 billion again in 2024, which would take the tour's total to more than $2 billion.

Swift was followed by Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Pink, The Weeknd and Drake among worldwide tours.

Beyonce, Wallen, Drake, Pink, Springsteen, Sheeran, George Strait, Karol G and RBD followed Swift among North American tours.

"This has been the Year of the Blockbuster, none earning that title more than Taylor Swift 's cultural takeover in Eras, Pollstar's first-ever billion-dollar tour," Ray Waddell of Oak View Group, which oversees Pollstar, said in a press release. "The live entertainment industry remains in the midst of a record-breaking Golden Era, marked by innovation and creativity, artist development, and a paradigm shift in fan experience, as defined by the Sphere in Las Vegas and U2's amazing run."

Swift launched her Eras tour in March and will resume the tour Feb. 7 in Tokyo.

The singer was named Time's Person of the Year this week.