Taylor Swift is headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer confirmed Thursday that she will appear on the NBC late-night talk show Oct. 24.

Swift will give her first late-night interview since 2021 following the release of her album Midnights. The singer will release Midnights, her first album since Evermore (2020), on Oct. 21.

The Oct. 24 episode of The Tonight Show will also feature Meghan Trainor, who will perform.

Midnights features 13 tracks, including the song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

Swift said earlier this month that the track "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorites on the album and gives a deep dive into her insecurities.

Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will take place Nov. 13.

Swift is also nominated at the American Music Awards, which are scheduled for Nov. 20.