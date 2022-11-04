Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected... we're adding 8 shows to the tour," she wrote on Twitter.

The new dates are as follows:

April 14, 2023 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

May 5 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

May 21 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

May 28 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 23 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field

July 28 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Aug. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Swift announced the Eras tour on Tuesday. The North American leg of the tour kicks off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., and ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Special guests include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Gracie Adams. Swift said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Swift released the album Midnights and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She followed up with a music video for "Bejeweled" last week.