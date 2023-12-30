Pop star Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Nicki Minaj 's Pink Friday 2, followed by Swift's Midnights at No. 3, Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 10.