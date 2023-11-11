Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Seventeen's Seventeenth Heaven: 11th Mini Album, followed by Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 3, Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's Nostalgia at No. 6, Swift's Lover and Midnights at Nos. 7 and 8, Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.