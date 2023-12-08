Tate McRae is back with new music.

The singer and dancer, 20, released her second studio album, Think Later, and visuals for the songs Friday.

In the "Run for the Hills" video, McRae sings about being stuck in the cycle of a toxic relationship.

"this video represents a never ending relationship -- kinda like you're constantly running but constantly running in place, never able to break the cycle," she wrote on Instagram. "this vid is very special to me."

Think Later also features the songs "Cut My Hair," "Greedy," "Hurt My Feelings," "Stay Done," "Grave," "Exes," "We're Not Alike," "Calgary," "Messier," "Guilty Conscience," "Want That Too" and "Plastic Palm Trees."

McRae released a single and music video for "Exes" in November.

McRae came to fame on the reality dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance. She released her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in May 2022.